Gov. Branstad confirmed as U.S. ambassador to China, will resign governorship Wednesday
During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade. The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC