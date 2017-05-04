Gas leak kills 18 miners in central C...

Gas leak kills 18 miners in central China

A gas leak has killed at least 18 people working in a coal mine in central China's Hunan province, state media reported on Monday. Another 37 miners were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment following Sunday's accident at the Jilinqiao mine in Huangfengqiao township, according to Xinhua news agency, citing local authorities.

