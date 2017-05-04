Gambling Cases Against Crown Employees Advance in China
Chinese authorities have handed over the criminal cases of 18 employees of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. to a district-level prosecutor's office, bringing them one step closer to trial after being detained for more than half a year, according to people familiar with the case.
