Dusit sets up franchise deal in China

From left: Li Xian Feng, senior vice-president of Dossen International; Allan Cheng, chairman of Dossen; David Wu, senior vice-president of Dossen; Giovanni Angelini, vice-chairman of Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts; Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive at Dusit International; and Lim Boon Kwee, chief operating officer of Dusit International. Dusit International, a leading Thai hotel management chain, has clinched a franchising deal with China-based hotelier Dossen International Group to operate 40 branded resorts and residences under the Dusit Princess label across China over the intermediate term.

