Draft a sign of progress on South China Sea code of conduct

The New Zealand Herald

" A framework agreement between China and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea marks a potentially significant step toward cooling tensions in the strategic waterway, analysts said Friday. While details of the agreement reached Thursday weren't disclosed, it is a definite sign of progress on reaching a final code of conduct that the parties committed to 15 years ago, the experts said.

Chicago, IL

