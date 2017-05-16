Disruptions from global cyberattack continue to ripple worldwide
Evidence of the cyberattack that hit up to 100 countries continued to ripple around the world Saturday with reports of Chinese students unable to access their graduation theses, British doctors canceling operations and passengers at train stations in Germany greeted by hacked messages on arrival and departure screens. Individuals and organizations around the world were scrambling after the international attack, which began Friday and spread like wildfire, to limit the damage or put in place preventive measures.
