Disruptions from global cyberattack c...

Disruptions from global cyberattack continue to ripple worldwide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Evidence of the cyberattack that hit up to 100 countries continued to ripple around the world Saturday with reports of Chinese students unable to access their graduation theses, British doctors canceling operations and passengers at train stations in Germany greeted by hacked messages on arrival and departure screens. Individuals and organizations around the world were scrambling after the international attack, which began Friday and spread like wildfire, to limit the damage or put in place preventive measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting Sat Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC