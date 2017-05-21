Did China's government shut down an M...

Did China's government shut down an MMA fighter's challenge to Kung fu masters?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BloodyElbow

Earlier this month, a fight between an MMA practitioner and a Tai Chi master went viral. The outcome of the fight, and the reaction of its participants, caused major controversy throughout both Chinese martial arts circles and popular culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Tue namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC