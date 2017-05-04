Dalai Lama set to wait on the sidelines as Trump woos China's Xi Jinping
When Donald Trump was elected in November, the Dalai Lama said he was keen to meet the incoming US president . But since then, Trump has cosied up to China's leader Xi Jinping, making it less likely the man Beijing deems a separatist will get an invite to the White House any time soon.
