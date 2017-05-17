COLUMN-Has China flipped from bull to...

COLUMN-Has China flipped from bull to bear driver for metals pricing? Andy Home

After a super-charged rally from a January 2016 low of 2049.00 the London Metal Exchange index of major contracts topped out at 2926.10 in the first quarter and has since fallen back to a current 2,732.20. There is much divergence by individual metal according to supply specifics, but it is the demand side of the fundamental ledger that has dulled the metals' shine.



