Chinese student charged with 'extremism' over Blue Whale suicide game chat group

Authorities across the country on the alert over the spread of the game, which has been linked with teen deaths worldwide A 17-year-old student in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, has been arrested and charged with "spreading extremism" over a chat group he ran about the Blue Whale online game that encourages players to harm themselves or even commit suicide. State television reported on Wednesday that the student ran an online chat group with 500 members.

