Chinese scam dupes victims out of 950m yuan by preying on their national pride
Chinese police have arrested 44 suspects in the latest operation against a racket that preyed upon the victims' national pride and desire for easy returns. Under the scheme, victims were promised a big payout in exchange for a small fee to help "unfreeze" assets held overseas that once belonged to former dynastic rulers and the Kuomintang government, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|4 hr
|Rainbow Power
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|22 hr
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC