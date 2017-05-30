Chinese scam dupes victims out of 950...

Chinese scam dupes victims out of 950m yuan by preying on their national pride

Saturday May 27 Read more: South China Morning Post

Chinese police have arrested 44 suspects in the latest operation against a racket that preyed upon the victims' national pride and desire for easy returns. Under the scheme, victims were promised a big payout in exchange for a small fee to help "unfreeze" assets held overseas that once belonged to former dynastic rulers and the Kuomintang government, authorities said.

