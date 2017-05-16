Chinese provinces gear up for more infrastructure investment on Belt and Road push

May 13 Chinese provinces are gearing up for more investment in railways and ports at home to expand international trade in response to President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road initiative, government officials said on Saturday. Leaders from 29 countries will attend the Belt and Road forum in Beijing on Sunday and Monday, an event orchestrated to promote Xi's vision of expanding links between Asia, Africa and Europe underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure investment abroad.

