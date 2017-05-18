Chinese police release video footage ...

Chinese police release video footage to refute journalist's torture claim

15 hrs ago

Chinese police released a video on Thursday of detained human rights activist Jiang Tianyong to refute what it described as rumors he had been tortured, though Jiang's wife said the clip had not assuaged fears for her husband's safety. Disbarred lawyer Jiang, 46, who had spoken out against a government crackdown on dozens of rights activists in 2015, went missing in Changsha city in November last year, his wife told Reuters at the time.

Chicago, IL

