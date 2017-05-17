Chinese mother who refused to give up...

Chinese mother who refused to give up disabled son nurtures him all the way to Harvard

Zuo Hongyan ignored doctors and even her husband to devote her life to helping her son overcome adversity and make the most of his abilities. HONG KONG: A man who was born disabled in central China has defied expectations by being admitted to the elite Harvard University in the United States.

Chicago, IL

