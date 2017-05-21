China's Xi urges Taiwan business lobby to back 'one China' principle

FIULE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a briefing on the final day of the Belt and Road Forum, at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Centre, north of Beijing, China May 15, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a business lobby for Taiwan enterprises on the mainland to support the "one China" principle and contribute to unity between Beijing and Taipei, state media said on Wednesday.

