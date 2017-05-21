China's Xi urges Taiwan business lobby to back 'one China' principle
FIULE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a briefing on the final day of the Belt and Road Forum, at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Centre, north of Beijing, China May 15, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a business lobby for Taiwan enterprises on the mainland to support the "one China" principle and contribute to unity between Beijing and Taipei, state media said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Tue
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC