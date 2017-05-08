China's Xi congratulates Macron on French election win - Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Monday for winning France's presidential election and said China was willing to further ties between the two U.N Security Council permanent members, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Xi said China was willing to work with France to push the close and comprehensive Sino-French strategic partnership to a higher level, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency.
