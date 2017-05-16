China's Xi calls for greater counter-...

China's Xi calls for greater counter-terrorism cooperation with Turkey

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that the two should deepen counter-terrorism cooperation, amid Chinese concern about ethnic Uighurs from its Xinjiang region fighting with militants in the Middle East. China's President Xi Jinping waits to meet Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo ahead of the upcoming Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 12, 2017.

Chicago, IL

