China's Tencent 'deeply sorry' after Russia blocks WeChat; but not a move against China
Chinese internet giant Tencent said on Saturday it was "deeply sorry" that its social media app WeChat had been blocked in Russia, adding it was in touch with authorities to try to resolve the issue. Russian telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor listed WeChat on the register of prohibited websites, according to information posted on the regulator's website on Friday.
