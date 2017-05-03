China's 'mega-statues' are even more ...

China's 'mega-statues' are even more stunning than its towering skyscrapers

China single-handedly made 2016 a record-breaking year for skyscrapers - more than 80 cloud-piercing buildings, all of them over 650 feet tall, went up in the country. But perhaps even more impressive, at least from a design perspective, have been the mega-statues erected around the Chinese landscape - many over the last decade.

