China's CIC plans more direct investments in U.S. - Xinhua

May 20 China's sovereign wealth fund has opened a New York office and plans to make more direct investments in the United States, with its head of the fund saying foreign investment can help advance U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. At an opening ceremony for China Investment Corporation's New York office on Friday, fund president Tu Guangshao was optimistic China and the United States would expand cooperation on investment "as the two countries are in mutual need of closer bilateral ties", according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

