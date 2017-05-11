China's 1st big passenger jet completes maiden flight
The first twin-engine 158-seater C919 passenger plane made by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China was pulled out of the company's hangar in 2015 during a ceremony near the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai China. It is now three years beh China's first homegrown narrow-body passenger jet, the C919, took off from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on its maiden test flight on Friday.
