China - will use hard-kill weapons to...

China - will use hard-kill weapons to DESTROY Trump's anti-nuke missiles in war with US'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

US defence chiefs confirmed THAAD was "operational" on Monday as tensions with North Korea threaten to spiral out of control. The US have contraversially began installing the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system on South Korea in a bid to nip Kim Jong-un's budding nuclear capability in the bud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 21 hr Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) Tue Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC