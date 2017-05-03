China - will use hard-kill weapons to DESTROY Trump's anti-nuke missiles in war with US'
US defence chiefs confirmed THAAD was "operational" on Monday as tensions with North Korea threaten to spiral out of control. The US have contraversially began installing the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system on South Korea in a bid to nip Kim Jong-un's budding nuclear capability in the bud.
