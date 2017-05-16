China to complete Russia oil, gas pipeline sections by end-2018 -vice governor

China is expected to complete the sections of the massive Russian oil and gas pipelines that lie in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang by the end of next year, a top provincial official said on Friday. The oil pipeline, from Mohe at the Russian border to the city of Daqing, is the China leg of the second East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline project that pumps Russian crude oil to China, with an annual capacity of 15 million tonnes.

