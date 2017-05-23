China shuts only undersea coal mine a...

China shuts only undersea coal mine amid production rebound

China is shutting down its only undersea coal mine, state-run newspapers reported Wednesday, as the government struggles to rein in rising production that threatens to frustrate a planned shift to cleaner-burning fuels. The Beizao coal mine in Shandong Province will shut down in October and its 1,580 employees will be offered new jobs, the Global Times and others reported.

