China shuts only undersea coal mine amid production rebound

China is shutting down its only undersea coal mine, state-run newspapers reported Wednesday, as the government struggles to rein in rising production that threatens to frustrate a planned shift to cleaner-burning fuels. The Beizao coal mine in Shandong Province will shut down in October and its 1,580 employees will be offered new jobs, the Global Times and others reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.