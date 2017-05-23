China shuts only undersea coal mine amid production rebound
China is shutting down its only undersea coal mine, state-run newspapers reported Wednesday, as the government struggles to rein in rising production that threatens to frustrate a planned shift to cleaner-burning fuels. The Beizao coal mine in Shandong Province will shut down in October and its 1,580 employees will be offered new jobs, the Global Times and others reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|23 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC