China Introduces Legislation that Enhances Personal Information Rights

5 hrs ago

On March 15, 2017, the National People's Congress , the national legislature of People's Republic of China , passed the General Provisions of the Civil Law . To better protect rights and establish obligations for individuals and entities in modern China, the General Provisions have undergone a major "face lift," including revisions and the addition of 50 new provisions to the existing 1986 version.

Chicago, IL

