China-Hong Kong bridge to unity, or tentacle of Beijing control?

The US$17 billion Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, expected to be completed by the end of 2017 after nearly eight years, will be one of the longest sea bridges at 22.9 kilometres, with a 6.7-kilometre underwater tunnel. PEARL RIVER ESTUARY, China: As a 30-kilometre bridge between Hong Kong and China across the Pearl River estuary nears completion, Chinese officials are hoping it will bring more than economic integration at a time of growing tension between the two sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.