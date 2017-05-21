China executes former Inner Mongolia ...

China executes former Inner Mongolia police chief for murder and bribery

Zhao Liping put to death over 'especially cruel' killing of 26-year-old woman said to be his mistress and for taking bribes of more than 2 million yuan Chinese authorities on Friday executed the former police chief of the northern region of Inner Mongolia after convicting him of murder, bribery and possession of firearms and explosives, state media reported. A court in Taiyuan city in the northern province of Shanxi announced that Zhao Liping had been put to death, after it obtained approval from the supreme court.

