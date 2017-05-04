China developer Greentown to sell subsidiaries for 3.47bn yuan
Hangzhou-based developer Greentown China Holdings, the country's ninth largest developer in terms of sales, has agreed to sell two wholly owned subsidiaries to China Investment for a combined 3.47 billion yuan , according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday. Greentown will sell its entire stake in Greentown Yinshi and Hangzhou Litao for 1.78 billion yuan and 1.69 billion yuan respectively.
