China developer Greentown to sell subsidiaries for 3.47bn yuan

Hangzhou-based developer Greentown China Holdings, the country's ninth largest developer in terms of sales, has agreed to sell two wholly owned subsidiaries to China Investment for a combined 3.47 billion yuan , according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday. Greentown will sell its entire stake in Greentown Yinshi and Hangzhou Litao for 1.78 billion yuan and 1.69 billion yuan respectively.

