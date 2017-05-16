China demands Taiwan free injured fis...

China demands Taiwan free injured fishermen

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China on Saturday demanded that Taiwan release two mainland fishermen who have been detained after the island's coastguard fired rubber bullets at them amid simmering tensions between the rivals. The shooting put a new strain on ties between Beijing and Taipei which have cooled since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took power last year, because she refuses to concede the self-ruled island is part of China.

Chicago, IL

