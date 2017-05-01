China cracks down on toxic vaccine sales ring, hunts 300 suspects
Last year, it was revealed that China was home to a deadly vaccine sales ring with hundreds of suspects - some of whom were even doctors. So far, it seems that only two people have received jail time for their involvement in the black market vaccine trade of selling spoiled, toxic inoculations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC