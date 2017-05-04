China coal mine accident kills 3, traps 18

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A coal mine accident has killed at least three people and trapped 18 others underground on Sunday in central China's Hunan Province, Xinhua reported. The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. at the Jilinqiao colliery in Huangfengqiao Township, Youxian County, and as a result many miners working in the shaft were poisoned by gas, according to the county government.

