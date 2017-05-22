China bans dog meat sales during notorious Yulin festival: reports
Beijing: Chinese authorities have banned dog meat sales at the country's notorious Yulin dog-eating festival, two US non-profit organisations have reported. An activist, carrying a dog that he bought from a dog seller, leaves a market during a dog meat festival in Yulin in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC