China bans dog meat sales during noto...

China bans dog meat sales during notorious Yulin festival: reports

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Beijing: Chinese authorities have banned dog meat sales at the country's notorious Yulin dog-eating festival, two US non-profit organisations have reported. An activist, carrying a dog that he bought from a dog seller, leaves a market during a dog meat festival in Yulin in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr '17 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC