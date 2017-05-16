California governor to visit China for clean energy meeting
" California Gov. Jerry Brown will travel to China to discuss clean energy policy with international leaders next month, his office announced Friday. He'll attend an international energy conference in Beijing with delegates from nearly two dozen countries during his visit during the first week of June.
