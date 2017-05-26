Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 40,0...

Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Stock

Saturday May 27 Read more: Daily Political

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,200.00.

