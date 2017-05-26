Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Stock
JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,200.00.
