Ballooning Chinese dollar borrowing a dilemma for index trackers
Record-breaking dollar bond sales from Chinese companies are steadily increasing China's weight in global indexes, raising concerns about overexposure among investors who track them. Corporates' rapid move onto offshore bond markets, partly a response to the crackdown on runaway credit growth at home, highlights China's multi-faceted indebtedness, a growing worry for investors.
Discussions
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
