Ballooning Chinese dollar borrowing a...

Ballooning Chinese dollar borrowing a dilemma for index trackers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Record-breaking dollar bond sales from Chinese companies are steadily increasing China's weight in global indexes, raising concerns about overexposure among investors who track them. Corporates' rapid move onto offshore bond markets, partly a response to the crackdown on runaway credit growth at home, highlights China's multi-faceted indebtedness, a growing worry for investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC