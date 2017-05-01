At White House, Abbas to ask Trump to...

At White House, Abbas to ask Trump to back Arab peace plan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas listens during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 3 hr Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) 21 hr Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,738,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC