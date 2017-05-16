Abbas warns of painful steps against ...

Abbas warns of painful steps against Palestinian rival Hamas

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Palestinians play cards at a coffee shop as a television broadcasts a statement in Washington between President Donald Trump with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Trump said Wednesday that the White House is starting a process between the Israelis and Palestinians that "hopefully will lead to peace."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC