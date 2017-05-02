a Chinese Communist Party officials funding Dalai Lamaa

Beijing: China's ruling Communist party for the first time has publicly said some of its officials were funding the Dalai Lama by donating money to the 81-year-old exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, undermining the fight against "separatist" forces. A senior discipline inspection official has "lambasted some party officials for allegedly donating money to the 14th Dalai Lama, saying such behaviour severely undermines the party's fight against separatism," state-run Global Times reported today.

