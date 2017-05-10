8 dead, 20 injured after moderate qua...

8 dead, 20 injured after moderate quake in far western China

A moderate earthquake that struck close to the earth's surface killed eight people and injured more than 20 others in far western China on Thursday, the region's earthquake administration said. The morning quake struck in Taxkorgan county, a remote mountainous area that borders Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in China's Xinjiang region.

