8 Dead, 11 Injured after Moderate Quake in Far Western China

State media say a moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11 others. Xinhua News Agency says the quake Thursday morning struck Taxkorgan county in China's Xinjiang region.

