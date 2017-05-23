4 of 11 trapped miners recused after ...

4 of 11 trapped miners recused after north China colliery flooding

Four of 11 trapped miners have been rescued following a coal mine flood late Monday night in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the rescue headquarters late Tuesday, Sinxua reported. The four miners were lifted from the pit at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday and have been sent to the hospital.

