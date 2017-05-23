4 of 11 trapped miners recused after north China colliery flooding
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Four of 11 trapped miners have been rescued following a coal mine flood late Monday night in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the rescue headquarters late Tuesday, Sinxua reported. The four miners were lifted from the pit at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday and have been sent to the hospital.
