21 People Arrested Over 'Fake Test Da...

21 People Arrested Over 'Fake Test Data' as Safety Scandal Hits Massive Chinese Bridge Project

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Time

The alleged falsification of concrete tests carried out on what will become the world's longest bridge-tunnel complex, currently under construction in southern China, has prompted an expert to warn that parts of it may have to be on Tuesday, that parts of the 50 kilometer Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge would have to be replaced if the concrete was found to be substandard. "That would be the worst thing that could happen," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Tue namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC