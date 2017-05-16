20 sentenced to prison for deadly lan...

20 sentenced to prison for deadly landslide in southern China

Chinese courts have sentenced 19 government officials and one business leader to prison for up to 20 years for their roles in a landslide which killed more than 70 people. The disaster occurred in Shenzhen, a southern boom town bordering Hong Kong, at the end of 2015 when soil illegally piled some 160 metres high at an old quarry site turned to mud during heavy rains.

Chicago, IL

