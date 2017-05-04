1st large Chinese-made passenger jet ...

1st large Chinese-made passenger jet takes its maiden flight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

China is touting the C919 as a rival to single-aisle jet... . China's home-grown C919 passenger jet is seen at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport ahead of its scheduled maiden flight in Shanghai, China, Friday, May 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Wed Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC