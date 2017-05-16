16:20 Earthquake kills 8 people in Tajik-populated district in China
Chinese authorities say an earthquake has killed at least eight people and injured 23 in a western district populated mainly by ethnic Tajiks, the RFE/RL reports. Officials said the 5.5-magnitude quake hit Taxkorgan Tajik County, in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, at around 6 a.m. on May 11. Local authorities said that more than 1,500 homes were badly damaged in the worst-affected village, Quzgun, according to Chinese media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC