16:20 Earthquake kills 8 people in Tajik-populated district in China

Chinese authorities say an earthquake has killed at least eight people and injured 23 in a western district populated mainly by ethnic Tajiks, the RFE/RL reports. Officials said the 5.5-magnitude quake hit Taxkorgan Tajik County, in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, at around 6 a.m. on May 11. Local authorities said that more than 1,500 homes were badly damaged in the worst-affected village, Quzgun, according to Chinese media reports.

