16:18 China to enhance cooperation wi...

16:18 China to enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan under Belt and Road initiative

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that China stands ready to enhance practical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan under the Belt and Road initiative, Xinhua reports. Wang said the two countries are good neighbors, partners and friends during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC