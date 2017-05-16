16:18 China to enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan under Belt and Road initiative
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that China stands ready to enhance practical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan under the Belt and Road initiative, Xinhua reports. Wang said the two countries are good neighbors, partners and friends during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev.
