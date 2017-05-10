10 South Korean children killed in tr...

10 South Korean children killed in traffic accident in China

19 hrs ago

Ten South Korean children and at least one Chinese national were killed in a traffic accident in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday morning, the South Korean consulate in China's nearby port city of Qingdao said. The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city at around 9 a.m., the consulate said in a statement.

