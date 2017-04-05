Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. " Separately, Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC