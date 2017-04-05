Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) to Sell

According to Zacks, "China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. " Separately, Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.