Xinhua: Azerbaijan, China enjoy high-level political dialogue

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Relationship between Azerbaijan and China has reached a high level of political dialogue and active economic cooperation, Deputy Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Arastu Habibbayli said in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency. Habibbayli said the coming April 2 marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, adding that relations between China and Azerbaijan developed successfully on the basis of principles of friendship and mutual productive partnership.

