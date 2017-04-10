Women abducted to be sold as brides in China return home to Vietnam
A 17-year-old girl who was abducted and sold in eastern China as a bride returned to Vietnam on Friday, state media reported. The girl was abducted in November while she attended the 10th year anniversary of her high school's founding in Vietnam's northern Hoa Binh province, the China News Service reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Sat
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC